Former One Direction Singer, Liam Payne Dies In Tragic Balcony Fall In Argentina

Liam Payne, a former member of the world-renowned British boy band One Direction, has died after falling from the third storey of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local police say the 31-year-old musician was staying at the CasaSur hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Buenos Aires police, they were called to the hotel after receiving reports of “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

When emergency responders arrived, they discovered Payne’s body on the hotel’s interior terrace and proclaimed him dead on the spot.

Payne, who came to international stardom as a member of One Direction, was recognised for his collaborations with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

The band was one of the best-selling musical bands of the 2010s until going on indefinite hiatus in 2016.