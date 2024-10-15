Four Employees Die In Lagos Lounge Inferno

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that four employees have died in a fire incident on Sunday at a lounge and bar on Baale Road in Olodi Apapa neighbourhood.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command spokesperson, verified this to journalists in Lagos on Monday.

Mr Hundeyin stated that a distress call was received at Tolu Division on Sunday at 07:45 a.m., indicating that a fire had gutted a lounge and bar.

Advertisement

“Based on the report, teams of policemen and firefighters were swiftly mobilised to the scene and the fire was successfully put out as a result of the efforts of all the teams.

“Four of the company’s staff, who are yet to be identified, got burnt beyond recognition in the fire.

“The corpses have been evacuated to Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Morgue, Yaba for autopsy, ” he said.

READ MORE: Lagos Tanker Accident Claims Three Lives

He stated that the source of the fire and the value of the property burned were unknown.

According to the spokesperson, the inquiry is ongoing.