Four Kidnap Victims Rescued, One Suspect Killed In Imo Joint Security Operation

The Imo state police command, in partnership with the Nigerian Army, have rescued four kidnap victims and neutralised one suspect in Ezioha, Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

ASP Henry Okoye, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement released in Owerri and made available to journalists on Friday.

Mr Okoye said that the intelligence-led operation was carried out by members of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base) in coordination with military personnel.

During the mission, he claimed that the squad successfully dismantled terrorists and a kidnapping gang believed to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed group, the Eastern Security Network.

“The operation led to the neutralisation of one suspected terrorist and the rescue of four individuals abducted along Orlu Road on September 29.

“The victims include Eze Okoro of Orlu LGA, Mr and Mrs Anthony Nwosu, aged 44 and 31, both natives of Ohii in Owerri West LGA, as well as Bartholomew, 56-year-old from Benue.

“As security forces approached the hideout, the suspects opened fire but were effectively repelled, resulting in the neutralisation of one of them.

“Others fled into nearby bushes with varying degrees of injuries,” the police spokesman stated.

He further stated that items found from the camp included a pump-action rifle, ten live cartridges, four expended cartridges, four locally made explosives, and a Biafran flag.

He also stated that a native bulletproof jacket, two Highlander Sport Utility Vehicles, an ash-colored Toyota Camry, and various criminal charms were seized from the camp.

Mr. Okoye also indicated that operations were ongoing to arrest the fleeing individuals.

“This feat underscores the command’s commitment to collaborating with other security agencies to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state,” he stated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, and the commander of the 34th Artillery Brigade, Obinze, praised the operatives for their prompt and effective action.

“They urge the joint operatives to maintain their momentum in the continuous fight against crime in the state,” he stated.

