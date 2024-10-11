Four Robbery Suspects Arrested For Terrorizing Adamawa Residents

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested four members of the notorious “Shila” gang for terrorizing Yola residents.

This breakthrough is attributed to the command’s updated tactics aimed at reducing criminal activity in the state.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the gang members were detained in the early hours of Wednesday at Geriyo Junction, Jambutu, in the Yola-North Local Government Area.

Advertisement

“The suspects, identified as Sadiq Usman, 20 years; Abba Ibrahim, 18 years; Abdul Jibrin, 20 years; and Labaran Muhammed, 20 years; were all apprehended at Geriyo Junction around 2 a.m. and found in their possession were some dangerous weapons that included a dagger and a knife.

READ MORE: “We Sell Kidneys Of Kidnap Victims For N25,000” – Suspect Confesses

“They were also smoking dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“These arrests follow several complaints of robbery and theft from communities within the area,” he said.

According to the PPRO, the suspects are still in police custody pending further investigations and recoveries.

Dankombo Morris, the Commissioner of Police, told Adamawa residents that the command will remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inhabitants.