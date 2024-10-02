FRSC Recovers N8.6m, Rescues Victims At Kaduna Accident Scene

At the site of an accident on Monday, N8.6 million was found by the Federal Road Safety Corps and Kaduna State Sector Command’s rescue personnel.

Kabir Nadabo, the sector commander, confirmed the accident to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr Nadabo stated that the road crash occurred at 7:00 p.m. on the Zaria-Funtua Road, in Area G Samaru, and injured two people.

He explained that incident featured a Nigerian Army Ford pickup with the plate number FST 134FX and a Toyota Corolla.

Mr Nadabo stated that the pickup truck was heading towards Funtua when the Corolla, registration number KTN 316 HK, was travelling to Zaria at high speed and lost control and collided with the Ford.

He stated that the initial inquiry determined that the incident was caused by speeding and a lack of control.

Mr Nadabo said, “A rescue team from Zebra 55 Shika led by the Zebra Head conducted the rescue.”

He stated that additional investigation revealed that three people were engaged in the crash; two had varied degrees of injuries, and one was uninjured.

He stated, “The injured were conveyed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika for further treatment. In addition to the rescue conducted, a sum of N8.6 million was recovered at the scene. The entire amount belongs to the owner of the red Toyota Corolla, while arrangements are being made for him to fully recover before handing over the money to him.’’

Mr Nadabo noted that the Kaduna corps will continue to engage all essential and critical stakeholders in lobbying for and raising safety awareness.

He also stated that the corps will not back down from its appeal for road users and motorists to collaborate with the FRSC to address the state’s road traffic crashes.

The commander urged motorists to adopt the culture and practice of safe driving, particularly in townships and on roads.

He praised the Kaduna State Government for its unwavering support of FRSC activities in the state.

Mr Nadabo also praised the media for always upholding the FRSC’s values and spreading the message about safety.

