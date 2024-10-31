Fubara Appeals Federal Court Judgment On Rivers Allocation



The Rivers State Government has swiftly appealed a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja, which restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing allocations from the federation account to the State.

This development comes as Governor Siminalayi Fubara celebrated the failure of the Martin Amaewhule-led state House of Assembly’s latest impeachment attempt.

According to Joseph Johnson, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, “We saw this judgment coming.”

“The judgment has already been appealed, and I believe that the Court of Appeal will upturn the judgment. We are not panicked, and there is no cause for alarm.”

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Abuja Court had ruled that Governor Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly was unconstitutional.

She described Fubara’s receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January as a “constitutional aberration” and a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution.

The Judge however restrained the CBN, Accountant-General of the Federation, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank from allowing Fubara access to funds from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

This decision follows a suit instituted by the Rivers House of Assembly and Amaewhule against the CBN and other defendants.

However, Johnson warned that upholding the judgment would negatively impact local government workers, affecting teachers’ salaries and council staff.

The development has sparked activity at the Government House in Port Harcourt, with various groups and stakeholders gathering in support of Governor Fubara.

A viral video showed Minister of Finance Wale Edun meeting with Fubara at the Government House, amidst the ongoing controversy.