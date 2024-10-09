‘Fubara Deserves Our Sympathy’ – Dele Momodu Says Amidst Wike’s Controversy

Dele Momodu, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Nigerians to extend their sympathy to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, amidst the ongoing turmoil in the State.

The conflict between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has escalated over the political dynamics within Rivers State.

This tension was reignited following the recent local government elections and the subsequent destruction of Local Government secretariats.

Momodu commented on a video where Wike was seen chastising former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, describing the confrontation between Wike and his successor as unusual.

The seasoned journalist took to X to express that those in positions of power must recognize the consequences of tyranny.

He stated, “A lot of people cannot understand or appreciate why we caution our friends not to abuse power but the reason is simple, the repercussion of tyranny is usually catastrophic and it may even endanger our hard-earned Democracy.”

Momodu added, “LIFE should never be about POWER only. Here was governor Nyesom Wike rebuking his former boss, governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. This is why we find his fight against Governor Sim Fubara very bizarre. I have never had a personal relationship with FUBARA. Never. But he deserves our sympathy.”