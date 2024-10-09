

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government council secretariats in the State.

The seven-member commission, chaired by Justice Ibiwengi Minakiri, was inaugurated at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara explained that the recent attacks and burning of local government councils’ secretariats on October 7, 2024, seemed like a repeat of what was experienced in 2014.

Fubara stated, “So, I have decided to take this action to find out the immediate and remote causes of this arson, most importantly, no matter the personalities involved, we must bring them to book.”

He added, “This assignment is very important. It is an assignment that, if it is not done rightly, would give the enemies of this State opportunity to continue. And if we are right, it is going to be the end of further destruction of public property in the state.”

Fubara emphasized, “It has become very clear that rather than getting close to the path of peace, this state is gradually turning into a kingdom where law and order is no longer the order of the day and we cannot fold our hands and allow such thing to happen.”

Regarding the commission’s task, Fubara said, “I know it is going to be very tasking. I can assure you that there will be threats, but you have to be strong.”

He told members of the commission, “God has not made any mistake to find you suitable for the assignment given to you.”

Fubara outlined the terms of reference, including determining the underlying causes of violence, evaluating damage, assessing political motivations, and recommending sanctions for individuals and groups found culpable.

The governor urged the commission to submit its report within one month, saying, “The task will not be easy on you, but you must brace up and do what is right for the good of Rivers State.”