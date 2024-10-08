Fubara, Not Wike, Is Rivers PDP Leader – Bode George Insists, Calls For Reconciliation

Bode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for reconciliation between Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

This is following the political tension experienced before, during and after the State’s Local Government elections held on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, George said his main interest is seeing peace reign in the oil-rich state again.

According to him, he won’t take sides with anybody but stand for justice, equity and fairness in the politics of Rivers State.

Fubara, he said, is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State and needs the support of everyone in the Party to succeed.

“Justice is, who is the leader of the party in the state? It is not the Minister (Wike), it is this Governor (Fubara).

“So, we have to stand by him – the beauty of it is he stated categorically that he wasn’t leaving the party and then they carried out this election,” he said.

He further explained that he and other members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) have made some attempts to reconcile both Wike and Fubara.

“I spoke with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and then made an attempt with a group of BOT members to visit Fubara to listen to his side and then after I spoke with Wike that he should give an appointment that we are coming to see him.

“He told me that after he returns from China he will be ready to meet with them. Unfortunately, they have been there but I have not been, so I don’t know what the outcome is,” George said.