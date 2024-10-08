Fubara Vows Crack Down On Thugs Attacking Rivers LG Secretariats

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has vowed to crack down on political violence and thuggery following recent attacks on Local Government secretariats.

During the swearing-in of four new commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara condemned the violence and promised to work with security agencies to bring perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement

“I had foreseen this unrest. Some individuals, unhappy with the election outcome, are going to great lengths to disrupt peace in Rivers State,” Fubara said.

He urged residents to remain calm and warned against retaliation, emphasizing the importance of peaceful leadership.

READ ALSO: I’m Not The Problem, Don’t Single Me Out – Fubara Faults Tinubu’s Selective Blame

“We are carrying a basket of precious eggs, and we must handle it with care and wisdom,” Fubara added.

Fubara also addressed the issue of oil theft, calling for collective action to secure pipelines and increase revenue amidst the State’s turmoil.

“Our focus must remain on curbing oil theft and ensuring pipeline security. Only then will revenues increase, allowing us to fund critical development projects for Rivers State,” he stated.

Despite the turmoil, Fubara assured residents that his administration is making progress on various projects, with several initiatives set to be unveiled by the end of October.

The new commissioners sworn in were Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, Evans Bapakaye Bipi, Otamiri John Ngubo, and Benibo Anabraba.