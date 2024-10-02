Fuel Price Won’t Reduce, Power Your Vehicles With CNG – Presidency Advises



Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, has weighed in on the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

According to him, Tinubu didn’t not comment on petrol price in his Independence speech because of his commitment to the deregulation of the oil and gas sector.

Audu disclosed this during a Channels Television interview on Wednesday.

Tinubu, he said, has remained resolute in providing viable alternatives to petrol, such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He stressed that despite the Naira-for-crude sale deal with Dangote Refinery, the price of petrol will not come down a whole lot.

“It shows commitment on the part of Mr President Tinubu in terms of deregulating the Petroleum sector.

“He did mention alternatives that could give succor to our economy, especially when it comes to the cost of living, food and the Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.

“It doesn’t look like even with the Naira-for-crude scheme the price of Petrol will come down a whole lot.

“Even though that is what Nigerians want to hear, the reality is that we have to seek opportunities to power our vehicles. That is why the government is keen on the CNG initiative,” he said.