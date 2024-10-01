Funke Akindele Distributes Food To Lagosians Ahead Of New Movie Release

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress and box office queen, has captivated the hearts of many with her charitable gestures.

To build anticipation for her upcoming movie “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, the filmmaker directly engaged with Lagos residents, demonstrating a fresh approach to content creation.

In an Instagram video on Monday, the mother of twins distributed food to Lagosians in places such as Shomolu, Yaba, and Mushin.

She added that through her film, she is spreading kindness in many local government areas across Lagos State.

She wrote, “Jenifa‘s joy is contagious! Sharing food, laughter, and love with our community. Sewing seeds of kindness in different local govt areas in Lagos state. First stops are (Shomolu, Yaba, Mushin)”.

See some reactions to her post:

Juliana Olayode wrote, “Everybody Loves Jenifa, Jenifa loves everybody. God bless you, Mama

Itele wrote, “Superwoman doings

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “God bless you Maami

Phyna wrote, “Thank you so much, Mama. God bless you

Jide Awobona wrote, “God bless you and enrich you multiple folds

Paschaline Alex wrote, “God bless you ma

