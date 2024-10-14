GIGM: Rivers Police Rescue Four Kidnapped Passengers, Others Still Missing

A manhunt for the gunmen who abducted passengers from a “God is Good Motor” bus that was heading from Abuja to Port Harcourt has been stepped up, according to the Rivers State Police Command.

On Saturday evening, the passengers were on their way to Port Harcourt when gunmen stopped the bus in Eleme, Emuoha Local Government Area.

PUNCH METRO learnt that after bringing the driver to a halt, the gunmen reportedly shot into the sky to intimidate them before abducting the passengers and dragging them into the forest.

When contacted on Sunday afternoon, Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the state police command, verified the occurrence, stating that four of the passengers had been saved.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, stated that shortly after the incident was reported, the command deployed tactical units to assure the travellers’ early release and catch the kidnappers.

She stated, “We are aware of the incident, and the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustapha, immediately deployed his tactical teams and anti-kidnap unit to the scene.

“That deployment has yielded results already, four of the victims have been rescued and the CP has ordered a manhunt to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators to make them face justice.

“The four rescued victims have reunited with their families. We are hopeful that before long, others will be rescued as our men are giving them a hot chase.”

The state police image maker, on the other hand, asked the people to cooperate by providing relevant information to the police about any suspicious movements in their vicinity.

She informed the people that the command was committed to protecting their safety and security, and that it would go to whatever length to bring crime in the state to a halt.