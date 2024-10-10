Give Tinubu Time To Clean Up Rot Left By Previous Govts – Minister Calls For Patience



Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he endeavors to address the country’s challenges.

Her appeal came during an event in Awka, Anambra State, where she distributed palliatives to the less privileged, including 5,000 bags of 10 kg rice, 300 gas cylinders, and 500 bags of 50 kg fertilizers.

“I plead with you to be patient with the president. He is doing everything to change the negative practices that have crippled the nation’s economy. Just give the president time; in the next few months, things will begin to improve.

“He needs time to clean up the mess left by previous administrations. Honestly, things were bad before President Tinubu took office, and he is working hard to bring happiness to Nigerians,” she stated.

She also highlighted that the Tinubu administration has launched several social security initiatives focused on uplifting the poor.

Ohanenye encouraged individuals to submit their BVN to help the government plan and provide targeted assistance.

“The BVN helps the government identify those who qualify for federal social security palliatives. The aid is meant for the poor, not the rich, who have cornered these resources over the years,” she added.