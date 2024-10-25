Gospel Singer Dare Melody Loses Wife

Gospel singer Dare Melody suffered a devastating loss on Thursday, October 24, 2024, as his beloved wife, Adedoyin Odunuga (née Odagi), passed away.

The singer’s team announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page, expressing deep sadness and heavy hearts.

They described Adedoyin as a cherished mother, wife, sister, and friend whose legacy will forever reside in their hearts.

The statement reflected on the profound impact of her loss, acknowledging the irreparable damage to their lives.

“BREAKING NEWS.

BLACK DAY @ DM MULTIMEDIA – DM Multimedia Mourns The Demise Of The Wife Of The Chairman (Evang. Dare Melody)

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the transition to eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend (Mrs. ADEDOYIN ODUNUGA, NEE: ODAGI), who passed away early morning today 24th of October 2024.

RIP

You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts”.

