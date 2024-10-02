Gov Aiyedatiwa Grants Pardon, Reduces Sentences Of 117 Convicts In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended mercy to 117 convicts currently serving prison terms in the State, in a show of compassion and justice.

This followed recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, highlighting a commitment to rehabilitation and second chances within the system.

Among the beneficiaries, 19 convicts will enjoy outright release, while some others will see their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Additionally, several inmates will have their sentences reduced, paving the way for renewed hope and opportunities for reintegration into society.

State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo who is also the Chairman of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy announced the decision in a release on Monday.

Aiyedatiwa signed the release orders on September 27, 2024, with the changes set to take effect on October 1, 2024, which coincided with the nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Ajulo said, “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions are in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Advisory Council meticulously assessed each application, ensuring that its recommendations adhered to established guidelines and took into account a range of considerations.

“The Council’s deliberations were informed by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts, and distinguished community members, focusing on factors such as the nature of the offences, length of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates.

“The compassionate gesture underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to decongest correctional facilities in Ondo State and is a vital component of ongoing Justice Sector Reforms.

“The approval for these releases not only represents a step towards mercy but also reaffirms the belief in the potential for change and redemption within every individual”.