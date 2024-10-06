Gov Fubara Swears In 23 Rivers LG Chairmen

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has swore in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 local government areas on Sunday.

The development is coming, following the victories of the new LG bosses in the recent Local Government Council elections held on Saturday.

Results from the state Independent Electoral Commission, said that the Action Peoples Party won 22 out of the 23 local governments.

It was gathered that the inauguration was observed by Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Addressing the new chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara urged them to emulate his approach to governance and to be patient and calculative.

He added that there are plans to perpetrate violence against the elected officials when they resume their duties on Monday.

Fubara said: “I’m aware that they are mobilising 20 people per unit to go and confront you tomorrow when you resume in your local government headquarters. Please if they are coming with violence, avoid them.

“The peace of this state is too important to us. Everybody knows what they are planning but please I want to beg everyone to follow my approach.

“At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative. We have made our promises to our people. We are going to lead them to the promised land.”

