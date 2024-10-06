Govt Officials, Police, Traditionalists, Accompany Me To Negotiate With Bandits – Gumi Reveals

Sheikh Gumi, popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has again weighed in on the banditry and terrorism grappling the country.

According to him, insecurity can be resolved through negotiations.

He made the assertion while speaking to Punch in an interview published on Sunday.

His words: “These people are Nigerians; we can trace them through their relatives and all that easily.

“When one approaches them as a negotiator or a preacher, they open their hearts. So, they can be approached and convinced.

“The question is: Why is the government not taking that course? Well, I can say the present government has learned from the legacy of the past.

“The only thing I think is lacking here is that the talking is too much. If you stand on the right side, then we will get results.”

Gumi also stated that he has never gone for any negotiation with terrorists without government officials being present.

“One thing Nigerians should understand is that I have never been to any den of these people without officials of the government. I go with the police because one cannot go alone; you must go with them.

“Only that they will tell you there is a perimeter—don’t come with some of them. Sometimes, I also go with traditional institutions and state government officials.

“My plan is only to broker peace with them. They open their doors for us to sit and discuss issues,” he added.