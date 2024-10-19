Grid Collapse: Restoration Efforts Underway – DisCos Appeal To Nigerians

The nationwide power outage resulting from Nigeria’s national grid collapse have seen Distribution Companies (DisCos) scrambling to restore electricity supply.

Eko Electric Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Distribution Company confirmed the ongoing outage in statements released on Saturday.

“We are currently working with our partners to ensure speedy restoration of the grid,” Eko Electric said.

The Nigeria National Grid via X reported a total power allocation of 220 megawatts (MW), far below the expected 4,800 MW.

This has left millions without electricity, disrupting economic activities and daily life.

As of 11:15 a.m., the power allocation at Abuja DisCo stood with 40 MW, Benin DisCo with 70 MW, Eko DisCo with 20 MW, Enugu DisCo, Jos DisCo, Kaduna DisCo, Kano DisCo, Port Harcourt DisCo and Yola DisCo all reporting zero megawatts.

Generation readings showed Azura-EDO producing 162 MW and Okpai generating 30 MW, while other power plants reported zero output.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and DisCos are working together to resolve the issue.

Nigerians are advised to remain patient as restoration efforts continue.

The system collapse occurred at 08:15 hrs, with subsequent updates provided by the Nigeria National Grid.