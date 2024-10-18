‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’ – NLC Rejects Court-Backed Abure Leadership

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the Abuja Federal High Court ruling that affairmed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Theophilus Ndubuaku, acting Chairman of the NLC Political Commission, condemned the leadership by Abure, who he accused of undermining the Party’s stability ahead of upcoming elections.

“The NLC Political Commission sees the judgment as another act of desperation and deceit by Julius Abure and his group, whose only aim is to exploit the Labour Party’s goodwill for personal gain,” Ndubuaku stated in a Thursday statement.

Advertisement

He further accused Abure of working for external interests aimed at sabotaging the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ndubuaku described the court’s ruling as a “gross miscarriage of justice,” highlighting that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were excluded from the legal proceedings.

“It is unfortunate that by adopting mischievous and clandestine approach to the judiciary, Mr. Julius Abure and his ilk who are certainly in the employment of entrenched interests bent on sabotaging and destabilising the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general election have continued to pull the wool over the eyes of our justice system,” he said.

READ ALSO: Abure: Labour Party Is Now APC’s Housemaid – Kenneth Okonkwo

The NLC also questioned the legitimacy of the Nnewi convention, citing violations of party rules and previous court orders.

Ndubuaku noted that Abure failed to honor an agreement made between the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Party’s Board of Trustees in April 2022.

The NLC Political Commission supports the Labour Party Interim National Caretaker Committee’s plan to appeal the recent court rulings.

Ndubuaku reassured Labour Party members, labeling Abure and his associates as “errand boys” for a political entity opposed to the Labour Party’s interests.

“No matter how many court rulings there are, Julius Abure will never be accepted as the leader by Labour Party members. The fight for justice and democracy will continue, and the people’s will shall triumph,” Ndubuaku concluded.

The NLC’s stance is backed by its recent action, where its leadership stormed the party’s secretariat to demand Abure’s resignation.