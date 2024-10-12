Gunmen Attack Plateau Mining Site, Kill Four

No fewer than four persons have been killed following an attack by some yet to be identified gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State on Friday night.

It was gathered that the attack occurred around 9 pm in the Batura Community, where the victims were working at the time.

Confirming the incident, in a statement released to the public on Saturday, the President of the Butura Youth Movement, Sabastine Magit, disclosed that the gunmen also injured five other persons during the attack before they fled the area.

The statement reads: “In yet another unprovoked assault on members of the Butura community, armed terrorists, speaking the Fulani dialect, opened fire on innocent youths working at a mining site near the villages of Kuba and Maikatako in the Butura district of Bokkos Local Government Area in Plateau State on October 10.

“The attack was carried out at approximately 9pm without any provocation, leading to the death of four innocent people and the injury of five others.

“This attack occurred just four days after a tragic incident in the village of Wumat, where five members of a family, including a pregnant mother, lost their lives.

“Eyewitnesses report that the assailants executed a lightning-fast operation on October 10, fleeing the scene before military personnel stationed at a nearby checkpoint could respond.

“Tragically, four individuals were killed instantly, and five others sustained injuries. The deceased are: Bwefuk Musa, 21 years; Klingshak Dickson, 21 years; Promise Joshua, 20 years and Nyam Abaka, 20 years.”