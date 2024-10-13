Gunmen Kidnap Travellers On Zamfara Highway

An unknown number of travellers were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits on Saturday, who also blocked the ever-busy Gusau-Funtua route.

The bandits were claimed to have barricaded the highway between Kucheri and Magazu towns in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, shooting at moving vehicles.

ASP Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, confirmed the incident, stating that an undefined number of travellers were abducted during the attack and that the police and other security agencies are currently conducting combined rescue operations to find the abducted victims.

“The incident happened this afternoon. The bandits blocked the road and started shooting at the commuters, they kidnapped some of them.

“The command in collaboration with other security agencies are working hand in hand to make sure the kidnapped victims are rescued,” Abubakar said.

However, he disputed that five mobile police officers were kidnapped during a gunfight with the bandits.

Armed bandits have recently launched a series of attacks on the highway.

Zamfara is among the states in central and northwest Nigeria that are plagued by heavily armed gangs that burn and loot homes in addition to widespread kidnappings for ransom.