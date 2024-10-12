Gunmen Kill Ogun Councilorship Candidate In Daylight Attack



Adeyinka Adeleke, the All Progressives Congress (APC) councilorship candidate for Abeokuta South Local Government Ward 15, Ogun State has been killed.

He was brutally murdered by suspected gunmen in the Jide Jones area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the State on Saturday afternoon.

The assailants, who arrived in a tinted car, shot sporadically before targeting Adeleke.

A source revealed to Punch that, “Some gunmen killed the All Progressives Congress councilorship candidate for Ibara Ward 15, Adeyinka Adeleke, today.

“The gunmen came in a tinted car, shot him, and hit him with stones till he died. There was tension in the area as people were scampering for safety.”

Another source described the gruesome scene, stating the gunmen “arrived in a tinted car, and one of them stepped out, shot Adeyinka at close range, and later smashed his head to ensure the victim was dead.”

Adeleke, a transport union worker in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, met his untimely demise around 2 pm.

The killing sent shockwaves through the community, with residents locking their shops and seeking safety.

“No one knows if it is a cultist attack or not. The people in the area are already locking their shops, everywhere is tensed up now, it is so sad,” the source said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, the incident happened. His family decided to take his body for burial.”

This tragic event comes just weeks before the November 16 Local Government elections, casting a shadow over the political climate in Ogun State.