Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Village Head, Six Others In Benue

Some yet to be identified gunmen have killed nine people, including the head of Egwuma village, located in Agatu Local Government Area and two soldiers.

It was gathered that the horrible incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, left the villagers in total unrest.

A villager, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the terrorists carted away the soldiers’ weapons including a gun, after killing two of them.

Advertisement

Also confirming the attack, the former member of the State House of Assembly representing Agatu constituency, Sule Audu, told Daily Trust that no fewer than nine people were killed during the attack.

He said: “The incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday. The bandits attacked Egwuma through Akile axis, boycotting the road where soldiers were stationed.

READ MORE: Flood: “Relocate To Safe Locations” – FG Tells Nigerians Living Around River Niger, River Benue

“They opened fire on people in their houses. They killed the clan head of the village and six others as well as two soldiers and carted away soldiers’ arms.

“One of the soldiers was seriously wounded. They went back to the part of Agatu land that they are occupying; villages like Ogwumogbo, Ejuma, Akile, Okpogbolo, Okpiye, Echije.

“It was on Sunday that the people returned home after soldiers assured them of safety, then they were killed on Tuesday.

“The affected village had long been deserted following the bandits invasion. They would attack and run back to the villages they are occupying.”