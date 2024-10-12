Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Two, Set Houses Ablaze

At least two residents have been killed following an attack made by gunmen in Egwuma Community, located in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that many houses were also set ablaze during the incident which happened on Thursday and Friday.

According Daily Trust, some residents of the affected area, who got displaced as a result of the attack are predominantly farmers and fishermen.

Advertisement

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, in Makurdi, the Chairman of Agatu, Melvin Ejeh, expressed sadness over the incident.

He said: “I have just been sadly informed of an attack on Egwuma community of Ogwule Ogbaulu Ward which led to the burning of some houses and looting of livestock and properties worth millions of naira by suspected cattle rustlers.

READ MORE: Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Village Head, Six Others In Benue

“I sympathise with the people of Egwuma and environs and call for calm as we are working non-stop to bring a lasting solution to this age long crisis.

“We have called for the immediate deployment of security officials to the area to restore peace, but we are working on a long-term solution that will come to fruition soonest.

“My administration would prioritise and ensure the rebuilding of communities and the safe return of every Agatu citizen back home. Agatu is our home, and no one would live as a displaced citizen in their ancestral home.”