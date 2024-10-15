Gunmen Storm Plateau Community, Kill Five Residents

No fewer than five yet to be identified people have been killed, following a brutal attack on the village of Rafut in the Kwata, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday by the Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council, Farmasum Fuddang, disclosed that the incident happened on Monday.

He said: “Despite credible warnings by a reputable media outlet on October 12th, terrorists, identified by witnesses as members of the Fulani tribe, launched a brutal attack on the village of Rafut in the Kwatas district shortly after 7 pm on October 14th, this unprovoked assault occurred even after a security meeting with police and military authorities in Bokkos on October 13th.

“Four young men, who were out guarding their family’s home, were tragically ambushed as they stood watch, the attackers thereafter stormed the compound, killing an elderly man, bringing the total fatalities to five.

“Additionally, we have endured numerous assaults in the previous month, including six fatalities in Daffo on September 3rd, two in Tarangol on the same day, five in Mbar on September 16th and two in Kop Mandarken on September 20th 2024.”