Gunmen Storm Rivers Community, Kill Mechanic, Abduct Businessman

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly killed a mechanic, Okere Samuel and abducted a businessman, identified as Sunny Onuenze, in the Army Range community, Etche Local Government, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the the kidnapped victim, Onuenze, deals in scrap metals in the building material market, located in Mile 3, Port Harcourt, while Samuel, the deceased, was a generator mechanic, from Ofeh community in Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with PUNCH on Monday, Mr. Samuel’s wife, Mrs. Peace Samuel, said that her husband on Saturday, October 26, went out to pump water from the machine.

She explained that thereafter at about 7 pm after pumping the water, her late husband turned off the generator and without his shirt, told her he was going for a walk and asked one of the kids to arrange water for him in the bathroom to have a shower that he won’t be long.

Mrs. Peace said: “So, not up to five minutes, I heard a gunshot. I asked, ‘What happened’? Not even on that our street, the next street.

“I heard another gunshot. I hurriedly carried my children inside the house and told them maybe their father was hiding wherever he was because of the gunshots and that he would come back.

“I started calling his line. At that initial time, the line was ringing but nobody answered. His phone rang more than six times. My thought was that he didn’t want to pick since he might be hiding so that nobody would hear him.”

“So later, I heard they kidnapped one of our neighbours. Everybody started coming out, all the landlords. I came out again but I didn’t see my husband.

“So, I started telling them I had not seen my husband. Being landlords, everybody said he would come back. So, the woman who they kidnapped her husband was crying.

“I was waiting for him with the kids till past 12 am. One landlord now called me that I should enter inside and that my husband would come back in the morning. Not up to one hour after I went inside, I heard our neighbours’ dogs barking seriously.

“So, I thought he was coming back. Second, I said who knew whether this man was still alive? Or whether they wanted to bring his corpse to his house and run away. I peeped through the window to check if I could see my husband but I did not. So, I went back to the room.

“At about past 5 am, I called my sister who is staying with me to wake up, that I was not comfortable that my husband had not come back, let us go and look for your daddy.

“So we started looking for him near our house, looked around but we did not see him. There is this plot of land close to us, we entered there. It was inside the farm that we saw his corpse. That is how we saw the corpse.”