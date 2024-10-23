Halima Abubakar Tenders Apology To Apostle Suleman Over Defamatory Remarks

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt public apology to Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry.

On Wednesday, Halima shared a personal letter of apology on Instagram, acknowledging spreading falsehoods about Apostle Suleman and expressing deep remorse for the harm caused.

She recognized the severity of her actions and the distress inflicted on Apostle Suleman, his wife, Dr. Mrs. Lizzy Suleman, their family, and the Leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

Halima reflected on her past actions, admitting that she was not thinking right at the time. She sought forgiveness from Apostle Suleman, acknowledging that her apology cannot undo the harm caused.

The actress praised Apostle Suleman’s humanitarian work, noting that he has done a lot for humanity.

She humbly requested that he extend his hands of forgiveness toward her.

The letter reads…

“Dear Apostle Johnson Suleman, Sir,

Personal Letter of Apology

I am writing to you today to acknowledge the falsehoods I made against you on social media and to offer my sincerest apologies. After deep reflections, and for my conscience to be in accord with God, I have realized the depth of the harm, pains and distress caused by my lies.

I admit that I made false allegations against you; and also regret my actions and the damage I caused to you, your wife, Dr. Mrs. Lizzy Suleman, your family, and the Leaders of the Omega Fire Ministry.

With this letter, I humbly ask for your forgiveness, recognizing that my apology cannot undo the harm, pains and distress I caused and I ask you find a place in your heart to forgive me as I was not thinking right then. Sir, you have done a lot for humanity, please, extend your hands of forgiveness toward me.

Once again, Sir, I am truly sorry for all the hurts and distress I caused you, your family, and your ministry. Thank you very much and may the Heavens calm your heart. God bless you, Sir.

Yours sincerely,

Halima Abubakar”

