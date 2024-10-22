Hamas Elects New Leader March 2025, Vows To Keep His Identity Secret, After Killing Of Sinwar, Predecessors

In the wake of Yahya Sinwar’s assassination on October 7, 2024, Hamas has opted to maintain the confidentiality of its newly appointed leader, aiming to evade potential targeted killings.

An unnamed Hamas official revealed to the British Broadcasting Corporation that elections for the new leader are slated for March 2025.

Until then, a five-member governing committee will oversee the movement, comprising Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshaal, Zaher Jabarin, Muhammad Darwish (head of the Shura Council) and an undisclosed fifth member.

Hamas’ decision stems from concerns over Sinwar’s assassination, which occurred despite his presumed secure location.

The official emphasized Hamas’ capacity to safeguard its personnel but refrained from divulging specifics.

Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant declared on X, “We will reach every terrorist – and eliminate him. Soon, our enemies cannot hide.”

Gallant’s statement accompanied a photograph with a red cross over a blank slot, seemingly referencing Sinwar, alongside Hamas commander, Muhammad Daf and Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah, both assassinated this year.

Israel’s Defence Forces confirmed three terrorists were killed in the Gaza Strip operation, with investigations ongoing to verify Sinwar’s identity among them.

Graphic images circulating online purport to show Sinwar’s body, but official confirmation remains pending.

Experts from the Atlantic Council also offer insights into the implications of Sinwar’s death.

Jonathan Panikoff notes, “Pressure will increase for a Gaza ceasefire, but the Lebanon campaign will continue.”

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib suggests Sinwar’s death could provide an “off-ramp” for the war in Gaza.