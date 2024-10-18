Hamas Leader, Yahya Sinwar Killed In Israeli Operation

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, coordinated attacks on Israel, has been killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after a year-long pursuit.

The IDF confirmed Sinwar’s death on Thursday, stating that he was eliminated in the southern Gaza Strip along with two other terrorists.

Advertisement

According to the IDF, Sinwar’s location was identified through intelligence gathered by the Israeli Security Agency.

A DNA test by the forensics department further confirmed his identity. Footage released by the military shows Sinwar’s last moments, where he is seen sitting alone in a damaged building, holding a piece of wood and lobbing it at an approaching drone.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation as a significant blow to Hamas, saying, “This is the beginning of the day after Hamas. Evil has suffered a heavy blow, but the task before us is not yet complete.”

READ ALSO: Iran Fires 180 Ballistic Missiles At Israel

Netanyahu warned Hamas leaders that they would be eliminated and urged members to surrender and release hostages in exchange for freedom.

United States President, Joe Biden congratulated Israel on the operation, stating, “This is a good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world.”

Sinwar, born in 1962 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, was a key figure in Hamas and had strong ties with Iran. He was elected as the leader of Hamas in Gaza in 2017 and survived an assassination attempt by Israel in 2021.

His death marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.