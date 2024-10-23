Hardship: SERAP Urges Wike To Withdraw Beggars’ Arrest Threat Or Face Legal Action

The Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to rescind his threat to arrest beggars in Abuja.

The group warned that failure to do so will result in legal action.

Wike had declared war on beggars in the nation’s capital during the flag-off ceremony for access road construction in the Katampe District, stating,

“Let me state clearly that we have declared war; Abuja is turning into a beggar city… From Monday, we will remove them,” he had said.

He cited concerns that some beggars might be pretending to be poor while actually being criminals.

However, SERAP insists that no one should be criminalized for their socio-economic status.

In a post on their X handle, the group emphasized that Wike should provide opportunities for beggars to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

“The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, must immediately withdraw his apparently unlawful threat to arrest beggars in Abuja or face legal action.

“No one should be criminalised for engaging in life-sustaining economic activities or because of their economic or social status,” SERAP stated on Wednesday.

SERAP further urged Wike to address the root causes of poverty and violations of economic and social rights of marginalized individuals in Abuja, rather than demonizing and criminalizing them.