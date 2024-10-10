Hardship: Shehu Sani Urges Leaders To Make Sacrifices

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, State Governors and Senators to make sacrifices to help move Nigeria forward.

Speaking at the 64th Baptist Ministers Conference in Kaduna, amid the country’s economic challenges, Sani said leaders must lead by example and make personal sacrifices, rather than placing the burden solely on the poor.

“We are a nation of 224 million people, and we cannot ignore the serious economic challenges facing the masses.

“The president, ministers, governors, senators, and those in authority must lead by making sacrifices to move the nation forward.”

He also highlighted the severe impact of fuel price hikes on Nigerians’ daily lives, particularly after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) increased the pump price of petrol to N1,030 per litre.

“While transformation comes with sacrifices, it should not be borne solely by the poor,” Sani stressed.

The price hike is a result of the government’s decision to completely remove subsidy on petrol, as stated by petroleum marketers.