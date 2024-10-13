Hardship: Tinubu Is A Friend Of Masses, Give Him More Time – Lawmaker Tells Nigerians

A lawmaker representing Ibarapa East/Ido, Oyo state, Aderemi Oseni, has urged Nigerians to have more patience, adding that President Bola Tinubu need time to fix the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that due to economic policies made by Tinubu’s government, especially in the oil sector, many business have been affected.

Speaking on Sunday, while unveiling N250 million empowerment initiative for the Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders, and Metal Technicians Association of Nigeria, held at Bembo Game Village, Ibadan, Oseni begged Nigerians to have hope in the current administration.

He added that even though the policies are currently tough to Nigerians, they will yield better results in the future, adding that the former governor of Lagos State is a friend of the masses.

He said: “Efforts by President Tinubu to fix Nigeria will soon yield positive results. Nigerians should keep their hope alive for a better and prosperous Nigeria as challenges facing the country are surmounted.

“Tinubu, as a friend of the masses and promoter of mankind, is concerned about how to make life better and more meaningful for Nigerian citizens.

“The N250 million initiative includes the distribution of essential tools, equipment, and financial grants to BWAIAN members, aiming to expand their businesses, boost their incomes, and contribute to the state’s economic development.”