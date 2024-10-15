Hardship: We Empathise With Poor Nigerians, But We Have No Option – VP Shettima



Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed sympathy for Nigerians, particularly the poor, amidst the country’s economic challenges.

Speaking at the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, Shettima acknowledged the government’s economic policies have caused hardship, but insisted they are necessary.

“My heart and the heart of President Bola Tinubu go to the Nigerian people. We empathize with what the poor and the young are going through in the Nigerian nation, but we have no option.

“Some of these decisions are unpopular, but the truth is most often the truth that men prepare not to hear,” Shettima said.

Shettima defended the current administration’s economic policies, highlighting measures taken to boost the economy.

He noted that Nigeria’s growth trajectory has been unpredictable, heavily reliant on oil profits, and unable to generate sufficient employment opportunities

The Vice President’s comments come amidst rising inflation and fuel prices.

Last Wednesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited increased gasoline prices.

Private vendors are selling fuel for as high as 1,200 naira per liter.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, implemented shortly after taking office, aimed to revitalize the economy and attract foreign investment.

However, critics argue these policies have exacerbated the economic crisis.