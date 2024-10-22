He Reminds Me Of My “Crazy” Past – Timaya On Why He Admires Portable

Timaya, a well-known Nigerian musician, has revealed why he admires the controversial street-pop singer Portable.

In a recent interview on Channels Television, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Timaya said that Portable makes him think about his past “because he’s crazy like me.”

Timaya reflected on his initial experience with Portable’s music and noted the parallels between the two.

He said, “That’s why I like Portable, when he came out newly, I told 2face Idibia about him on our way to Delta State. I said, have you heard that guy Portable? Zazu Zeh. That guy is just like me because I was a crazy guy.

“These Gen Z’s don’t know about my early career. So, sometimes when I talk, some people would be like Timaya is unproblematic, he minds his business. I just look at them like, if only they knew me. It’s now that I have calmed, I was really really crazy then. I was hot like fire but I think there’s growth. At the time it was a strategy for me.”

Watch him speak below…