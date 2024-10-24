He Trampled On Everything My Father Stood For – Falz On VeryDarkMan

Nigerian singer Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has finally addressed the ongoing legal dispute between him and activist VeryDarkMan.

The scandal began when VeryDarkMan posted an alleged recording in which crossdresser Bobrisky said Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, contacted him while he was serving a six-month sentence for naira abuse.

The crossdresser claimed in the audio that Falz and his father “tried to get me a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million”.

Advertisement

VDM, in his reaction, expressed disgust at Falz and his father for associating with Bobrisky and even asked if Falz ‘dey do.’

Bobrisky later referred to the viral recording as “fake” and vowed to sue VeryDarkMan for defamation.

Falana and Falz called for a public apology and retraction of the claimed defamatory statements.

An Ikeja high court also ordered VerDarkMan to stop spreading defamatory comments regarding Falz and Falana.

READ MORE: Kunle Afod Celebrates 51st Birthday With Gratitude, Hope

During a recent appearance on the Afrobeats podcast shared on Instagram Wednesday, Falz said that he spoke with VeryDarkMan, who challenged him to initiate legal action.

The rapper stated that he tried to have a fair discourse with the activist but was treated with defensiveness.

Falz called the defamation claims “horrible” and stated that VeryDarkMan lacked evidence to back up his allegations.

He questioned whether the activist was attempting to attain “heroic status” through legal litigation.

“This guy was instantly defensive from the beginning; I’m like bro, try and listen,” Falz said.

“What are you instantly fighting about? And he said to me, without mincing words, ‘shebi you’re a lawyer; go to court’.

“I’ll have you know that there’s a criminal angle to defamation, and I chose not to go that way. He could have very well been arrested. What you’ve posted is a load of bollocks, absolutely false and I need you to take it down and offer an apology within a certain amount of time and what did he do? Nothing.

“… I do not know if it portrays him as a hero. He did not apologise to me. People are trying to peddle me as an oppressor.”

The rapper claimed he never had a problem with the activist until he uttered Falana’s name.

“He trampled on every single thing my father stood for, sticking out his neck for the oppressed,” he said.

“So if you say you want to find trouble, trouble is my work; it’s my work. If you say that’s what you’re looking for, let’s go.”

Watch him speak below…