Helicopter Heading To Our Facility Crashed, Three Bodies Recovered – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed that the helicopter which crashed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was engaged by the company.

According to NNPC spokesperson, Oluwafemi Soneye, the helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, was headed to the NNPC’s floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility.

“On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN,” NNPC said.

There were eight persons on board: six passengers and two crew members.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development reported three fatalities in the crash.

NNPC however confirmed that three bodies have been recovered so far, and search and rescue missions are ongoing.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their respective families at this very difficult time,” NNPC stated.

The national oil company has pledged continued support for the search and rescue operation.

The incident is currently under investigation, with the appropriate authorities contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation.