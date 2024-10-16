Herbert Wigwe’s Father Clarifies Position On Late Son’s Property Amidst Dispute Rumors

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, the father of Access Holdings’ late Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wigwe, has disputed claims that he was fighting over his late son’s property.

According to an online publication, Wigwe’s parents filed a caveat at the Probate Registry to oppose the distribution of his wealth as specified in his will.

The caveat was reportedly submitted at the direction of Pastor Shyngle and was accompanied by an affidavit from Christian Chukwuka Wigwe, Herbert’s cousin.

This legal strategy was intended to amend the deceased’s intentions about the administration of his estate.

According to the report, the father allegedly demanded that 20% of Herbert’s inheritance be awarded to him and other family members, which contradicts Herbert’s will, which states that his wealth be transferred only to his children.

The will was filed in the Ikeja Probate Court before Herbert’s unexpected death.

However, in a statement issued by Emeka Wigwe for the family on Tuesday, the father denied the charges made in the newspaper, emphasising that he never asked 20% of his late son’s wealth.

It read, “We, the family of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, wish to address a recent article titled ‘Family Dispute Erupts Over Estate of Late Banking Executive Herbert Wigwe’ published on October 13, 2024.

“This article has unfortunately spread widely across social and national media. While we recognize the role of the press in sharing news, it is vital that such reports are based on truth and accuracy.

“To clarify, at no point has Pastor Shyngle Wigwe requested 20 per cent of the estate of the late Herbert Wigwe. Neither has there been any such request by other family members. The article’s claim that this demand contradicts Herbert’s will is entirely false and misleading. The facts regarding the estate are already publicly available in the Probate Registry, where an affidavit clearly outlines the correct details. A simple search by your reporters would have revealed this truth,” the statement said,

The father also encouraged the platform to fix the report’s errors and to be more careful when fact-checking stories in the future.

“During this painful time of grief, our family remains united, focusing on healing and growing stronger together. We have no intention of engaging in a public defense because there are no sides to take. The only truth is that we are navigating this immense loss and will continue to do so with dignity.

“Herbert Wigwe’s legacy as a visionary banker and entrepreneur is what should be remembered. He transformed Access Bank into a national leader and devoted himself to empowering others through initiatives like The HOW Foundation, which focused on education and healthcare. These are the values that define his life and should be the focus, rather than unfounded speculation,” the statement added.

Wigwe and his wife, Chizoba, and son were killed when an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 they were travelling in crashed on February 9, 2024, near a border town in California, United States of America.