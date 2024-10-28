‘Hiding Under Gov Ododo’s Immunity’ – Presidency Explains Why Yahaya Bello Remains At Large

The presidency has shed light on why security agencies have been unable to apprehend Yahaya Bello, the embattled former governor of Kogi State.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, the complexity of the case is the primary obstacle.

Onanuga clarified on Sunday that Bello’s alleged hiding in the official residence of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, who enjoys immunity, hinders the police from taking action.

“Yahaya Bello is hiding under the agbada of the governor of Kogi State, his successor, who happens to enjoy immunity,” Onanuga stated on Channels Television’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande.

He further explained, “That’s the problem because if he stays inside Governor Ododo’s house, the police cannot do anything because they will be violating that immunity that the man enjoys.”

Onanuga likened the situation to diplomatic immunity, citing the example of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange’s hiding in an embassy in the UK.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted in April for alleged financial crimes totaling N80.2 billion.

Despite multiple attempts to arrest him, Bello has evaded capture and failed to appear in court despite several adjournments.