Hire Military Contractors To Combat Insecurity Challenge – Ndume Tells Tinubu

A Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hire special military contractors in fighting terrorists in northern part of the country.

Ndume’s statement is coming, following a fresh attack in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, where six farmers was killed and abducted five others, including women.

The lawmaker, on Wednesday, in a release made available to the public, commended Nigeria Army, adding that they are ill-equipped to carry out the task of eliminating the remaining insurgents operating within the northern region.

He said: “All across the world, governments hire the services of military contractors to engage in certain places. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can consider this as a short measure. These contractors will work with our military and Civilian JTF, who understand the terrain.

“These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the North West.

“Over a period, the federal government can now recruit youths to join the military and raise the number to at least one million. But in the interim, I think the President should consider this option of hiring military contractors.”