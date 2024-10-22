Hisbah Official Admits Mistake, Clears Jigawa Commissioner Over Adultery Allegation 

A Kano State Hisbah Board official, identified as Malam Aliyu Dakata, has retracted some claims made against Jigawa State’s Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Sankara.

Recall that Mr. Sankara was accused of committing adultery with a married woman, Mrs. Tasleem Baba Nabegu, inside one uncompleted building in Kano state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that following the allegation, which has generated public relations, the Jigawa State Government, suspended the Commissioner to allow security agency conduct proper investigation.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Hisbah official clarified the situation, stating that the initial reports had been misleading.

He said: “When we arrived at the scene, we found Tasleem in her car making a phone call, while Sankara was standing in the compound of a building under construction that belongs to him.

“There was no evidence of any illicit relationship.”

Recall that the suspended Commissioner had earlier denied all allegation leveled against him, adding that it was a plot to tarnished his image and end his political career.

He said: “These allegations are entirely false and malicious. I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in such behaviour. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation.”

Also speaking, the legal counsel for Tasleem, Barrister Rabiu Shuaibu said that Mrs. Tasleem has been estranged from her husband for months due to domestic violence.

Rabiu said: “Tasleem has been separated from her husband for over 10 months and is running a business to support her children.

“On the day in question, she was delivering food to Sankara, who had placed an order, unaware that her husband was tracking her movements.”