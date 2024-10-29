Homosexuality Scandal: RCCG Suspends Two Pastors, Orders Investigation

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has suspended two pastors in the wake of homosexuality allegations.

Those suspended are Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello, Deacon Oke Mayowa.

The suspension was issued in a memo dated October 28, 2024 and signed by Sunday Akande, the church’s national overseer.

Advertisement

A detailed inquiry of the accusations against the pastors was mandated in the letter, which was addressed to the general overseer of administration’s special assistant.

Citing passages from the Bible, the memo went on to say that homosexuality is not permitted nor tolerated in church doctrine.

Akande stated that the accused have been temporarily stripped of their roles at the RCCG.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt. Saved Me When I Had Kidney Illness, My State Abandoned Me, I’ll Never Do Anything Free For Abia – Ngozi Nwosu

He stated that an inquiry will be carried out within two weeks, and that it would be handled confidentially, with “care and integrity, respecting all parties involved.”

The memo reads, “This memo serves to inform you of serious allegations of homosexuality against Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Den. Oke Mayowa.”

“In accordance with our mission’s commitment to upholding the teachings of the Bible, we must address these allegations with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

“As you are aware, the doctrine of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) does not allow or tolerate any act of homosexuality. This stance is firmly rooted in biblical teachings, including but not limited to: Leviticus 18:22: “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an bomination.” 1 Corinthians 6:9-10: “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality.”

“In light of these allegations, you are now directed to conduct a thorough investigation.”

“Furthermore, Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello, Den Oke Mayowa, and all others who are alleged are to be temporarily relieved from all of their responsibilities in all mission organs pending the outcome of this investigation, which is expected to be concluded within two weeks.”

“It is crucial that we handle this situation with care and integrity, and in accordance with our values as a church. Please ensure that the investigation is conducted confidentially and with respect for all parties involved.”

“Thank you for your cooperation

Pastor Sunday Akande

RCCG National Overseer”

A senior church official also confirmed the legitimacy of the letter announcing the two pastors’ suspension in a quick message to TheCable Lifestyle on Tuesday.

“Just confirmed… it’s true,” the insider revealed. “The case has been on for a while… so sad.”