Hoodlums Set Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Office On Fire

Some hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs have set the office complex of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission on fire.

The building, which is located at Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was partially razed down on Saturday, by the miscreant barely few hours befor the LG poll.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer ASP Timfon John, said that electoral materials meant for the election were not affected by the inferno.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Akwa Ibom: Village Head, 12 Others Detained For Alleged Involvement In Kidnapping, Murder

She added that the command had reinforced security at all the AKISIEC offices and strategic locations in the state.

She said: “Some hoodlums partly touched the AKISIEC office in Ibiono Ibom, but election materials remained intact, election is also ongoing.”