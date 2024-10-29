House Of Reps Condemns Lawmaker For Assaulting, Threatening Bolt Driver

The House of Representatives has condemned the alleged assault by one of its members, identified as Alex Ikwechegh on a bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Recall that a video showing the lawmaker, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, assaulting and threatening the driver went viral, prompting condemnations from Nigerians.

The video also captured Hon. Alex, brutalizing Mr. Stephen, who went to his (the lawmaker) residence in Abuja to deliver him a package.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday, by its Spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jr, the House of Representatives said that the report is very serious and should not be treated with a levity hand.

The statement read, “These reports, which have garnered widespread media coverage and public attention, detail accusations of a physical confrontation with an e-hailing driver, Citizen Stephen Abuwatseya, and the use of threatening language.

“The 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, takes these allegations very seriously. As elected officials, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability in our official engagements and privately.

“Any behavior that falls short of these standards is a matter of concern, and we are committed to addressing such issues with the utmost seriousness.

“We are aware that the matter is now before the Nigeria Police, and we urge the public to allow the due process of investigation to unfold.

“We remain dedicated to upholding the values of accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior that define the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”