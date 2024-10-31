House Of Reps Urges Stop To Issuance Of Private Airstrip Licenses



The House of Representatives has directed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Festus Keyamo, to halt the issuance of airstrip licenses to private individuals and organizations due to rising insecurity and crimes.

This decision followed the adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Suleiman Abubakar Gumi during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Gumi referenced a report published in The Punch on October 9, 2024, stating that Minister Keyamo had approved an airstrip for Living Faith Church in Ota, Ogun State.

Advertisement

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the church, announced the approval to his congregation on October 6, 2024.

Citing security challenges, Gumi expressed concerns about illegal importation of firearms, ammunition, and illicit drugs.

READ ALSO: “I Won’t Need To Fly Helicopter To Airport” – Oyedepo Announces FG’s Approval For Canaanland Airstrip

He noted that granting airstrips to private entities could exacerbate these issues, affecting Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Granting airstrip to private individuals and organisations will aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

The House adopted the motion, urging the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop issuing airstrip licenses to private individuals and organizations

The motion to withdraw existing approvals to safeguard national security was also adopted.

The House also mandated its committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with these directives.