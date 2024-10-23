HURIWA Suggests Other Ministries To Be Scrapped Amid Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffle

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to undertake bold reforms of his cabinet.

The group, in a Wednesday statement, also urged him to drop ineffective Ministers, including those in the youth development ministry.

President Tinubu has begun assessing his Ministers’ performance, and dropping “dead Woods” who don’t deliver on their mandates.

HURIWA applauded the President’s attempt to prune down the expanded federal cabinet, which may reduce governance costs.

However, the group emphasized that “a piecemeal approach to overhauling the largely dysfunctional and unwieldy Federal Executive cabinet is not what a nation that has almost economically crumbled to the ground and bleeding profusely needs.”

Instead, HURIWA recommended scaling down the cabinet to 36 credible experts, technocrats, and policymakers.

They also suggested scrapping the” Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” assigning its roles to the “Ministry of Labour, Employment and Wealth Creation.”

Additionally, they proposed replacing the “Ministry of Women Affairs” with a “Ministry for Children and Family Affairs.”

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) already scrapped the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development, merging the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

HURIWA noted that while the cabinet rejig is better late than never, it must be done excellently to benefit Nigerians, who are currently plagued by “mass hunger, unemployment, dejection, mass deprivation, organised crimes and deeply rooted corruption.”