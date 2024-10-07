Husband Stabs Wife To Death During Argument Days After Elaborate Wedding

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have one Motunrayo Olaniyi, 30, for stabbing his newly wedded wife, Olajumoke, 25, to death in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspect was said to have locked his wife in a room after stabbing her several times while they were having a heated argument.

A source said the incident occurred a few days after the couple’s elaborate wedding ceremony.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed officers of Ikorodu Police Station, received a call on Friday, October 4, 2024, at about 1pm.

According to him, a newly wedded couple, Mr. and Mrs Olaniyi, were engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

Hundeyin said the “suspect went ahead to inflict himself with wounds to make it look like he killed his wife while defending himself. He later set the room on fire.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives from Ikorodu Police Station, visited the scene and the fire was eventually put out and the lifeless body of the deceased was found on the floor with wounds on her abdominal part.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and later taken into custody.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect stabbed his wife and later inflicted himself with wounds. The corpse has been deposited at the Mortuary.”