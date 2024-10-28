“I Can Make You Disappear, Do You Know Who I Am?” – Abia Rep Member Assaults, Threatens Bolt Driver (Video)

A member of the House of Representatives, identified as Alex Ikwechegh, spotted on Sunday, assaulting an e-hailing (Bolt) driver who went to deliver a package to him.

It was gathered that Stephen Abuwatseya, who drove the lawmaker, filmed what transpired between them in Ikwechegh’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

In the viral video, the angered Reps member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency (APGA), repeatedly slapped and insulted Mr. Stephen for telling him to come out and get the snail the driver was meant to deliver to him.

Ikwechegh was overheard insisting that the driver’s statement was disrespectful to his social status while threatening to make him disappear without facing any consequences.

He said: “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen.

“Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money. I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself.

“I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.

“Do you know who I am I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well.”

See video here: