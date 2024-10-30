“I Can’t Drive In Nigeria Without Police Convoy” – Tems

Temilade Openiyi, commonly known as Tems, a Nigerian musician, has spoken about the challenges of her popularity.

In a podcast interview with Big Boy TV in the United States shared on Instagram Wednesday, Tems admitted that her celebrity profile sometimes hampers her activities in Nigeria.

She recalled nearly being mobbed last December.

Due to her fame, she claimed she can’t drive in Nigeria without being escorted by police.

“I used to drive in Nigeria, but now I can’t drive. I almost got mobbed last December. If I want to drive, I must have police escorts at the front and the back,” she said.

Tems admitted that she struggled with fame because she is an introvert, but eventually adjusted.

