“I Go Cripple You” – Portable Threatens VeryDarkMan Over Felabration Assault Claims

Nigerian singer Portable has fired back at popular activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) for condemning his alleged physical assault on a former staff member at Felabration.

VDM shared a video online on Monday, expressing frustrations at Portable’s actions, adding that he would have intervened physically if present.

Portable, in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, issued a stern warning to VDM, cautioning him not to underestimate his abilities.

The singer asserted that physical strength isn’t everything and claimed he could overpower VDM in a confrontation.

Portable also told the activist to ask about him in Abuja as he made him know that online madness is different from real-life madness.

He partly said, “Come online madness is different from real life madness I go bend you, I go cripple you, you go cripple, I’m like 100 human being in one person, go and ask of me in Abuja, maraba yanyan, wuse.”

Watch him speak below…

